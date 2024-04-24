Warmer, bright Thursday, then rain likely to end the week

Quiet weather continues into Thursday with only a slight increase in clouds Wednesday night to early Thursday. Winds and temperature will increase slightly Thursday with highs back in the low to mid-60s by Thursday afternoon. Even though winds will increase a bit, the breeze won’t be too strong with wind gusts up to around 20-25mph.

A larger storm system will move into the region Friday, bringing widespread rain to the Midwest. Rain is looking to remain isolated through Friday morning before increasing Friday afternoon to evening. A good soak is possible with this round while a few, stronger storms are possible in Iowa. Right now, the threat level for severe weather is looking relatively low in the ABC 6 News area with this wave.

There will be a few showers around on Saturday, but many of us will catch a break from rain during a majority of the day. Another storm system arrives Sunday with another likelihood of widespread, soaking rainfall. Both Friday’s system and Sunday’s will bring a strong, gusty wind along for the ride as well. Showers will taper off into Monday morning.

Next week is going to be warmer with highs returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s beginning Tuesday.