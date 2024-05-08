Warm Wednesday with late day showers, thunderstorms likely

Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures above average. It’ll also include the chance of some late day showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds will build through the day with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 70s. The wind will be fairly light in the range of 5-15 mph.

A light shower or sprinkles are possible across north Iowa to the I-90 corridor heading into the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing near and west of I-35 sometime around or after 4:00 PM.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with hail and wind as the main threats. A low-end tornado threat is also possible as there will be plenty of spin, or wind shear, in the atmosphere, however instability will be lacking a bit.

Showers and thunderstorms will be pushing further north and east through the evening with areas near and south of I-90 as having the best chance for rain.

Heavy rainfall of 1-2″ is likely across north and northeast Iowa with amounts becoming lighter further north with a 0.25″ to 0.75″ likely across much of southeast Minnesota.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning.