Warm, summery Father’s Day weekend

The trend of sunshine and seasonably warm to above average warmth is going to last right on through the weekend before next week turns even warmer. Don’t shoot the messenger, but our chance of widespread or drought-busting rain is zero, but we will at least see a few showers roll through the region on Sunday. A weak wave of low pressure will make for added cloud cover and that slight chance of rain Sunday, otherwise temperatures will remain seasonably warm with a light breeze through the weekend.

There’s a lot happening next week, and the weather won’t be a spoiler for any outdoor activities. Daytime temperatures will be running above average and close to 90 degrees pretty much all of next week along with sunshine and light breezes. So far, no significant changes in this weather pattern are in sight.