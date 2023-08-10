Warm, humid Friday with chance for rain

The week will end with it feeling a bit more like summer as the humidity will be more noticeable than in recent days.

Dew point temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 60s making it feel a bit muggy combined with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

The added moisture will help fuel some showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours before a break midday. A cold front will pass during the afternoon/evening hours leading to the chance of additional showers and thunderstorms. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, however higher severe weather chances are south and east of the area, however that will need to be watched to see if the atmosphere can recover from the round of morning rain to see if the severe threat will be pushed back further northwest into the our local area.