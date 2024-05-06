Warm, breezy and sunny Monday

The week will get off to a sunny and warm start as temperatures will be well above average for early May.

High pressure over the northern Great Lakes will keep the area quiet. However, clouds will start to build in from the west throughout the day as moisture arrives ahead of an approaching storm system.

High temperatures across the entire area will climb into the low-to-mid 70s. It’ll be a blustery at times with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible.

The storm system will approach late Monday night with showers and a few thunderstorms likely after midnight continuing into Tuesday morning.