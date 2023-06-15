Unhealthy air for everyone

Thick smoke from wildfires in Canada has now descended on most of central and southern Minnesota. The Air Quality in the Rochester area has dropped to Unhealthy for all and is bordering on the “Very Unhealthy” rating. If you’re active and outdoors a lot, it’s a good time to limit time outside and choose to take that run on a treadmill in an air conditioned space instead of outside. Conditions will improve late Thursday into Friday morning, and the way it looks right now, we should see some clearer skies this weekend.

You could almost smell the smoke just looking at the view from our towercams Wednesday evening.