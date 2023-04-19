Umbrella Alert Wednesday

Don’t forget the rain gear before heading out the door this morning! Showers & a few rumbles of thunder will be likely moving into the late-morning hours. We will see a little “lull” in the rain chance, right around the mid-day, with another chance for storms rumbling through later in the afternoon & evening. Highs will be cooler throughout southern MN, thanks tot he clouds & rain, with highs only in the lower 50s. A little warmer, in the low/mid 60s, will be likely for northern Iowa, especially the communities that missed out on the earlier rain. This will help fuel the chance for a few stronger storms later in the day. Wind will be breezy as well, with the SE wind gusting around 30 mph at times.