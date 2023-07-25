Two More Opportunities for Storms This Week
Late Thursday into Early Friday and then late Friday both present opportunities for thunderstorms. Both opportunities present the potential for strong to severe storms, but there is some uncertainty on tracking that prevents the risks from being greater as of the writing of this article. Just like every other chance for severe storms we’ve had the past couple weeks, it would be hail and high winds that would be the top threats. We should have a much better idea on both of these rounds of storms tomorrow.