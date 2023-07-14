Turning Up The Heat Next Week
We had a nice break from the heat & humidity we felt most of June, as we started out July. More heat & a little more humidity will return next week, as highs push 90° starting next Wednesday. Speaking of 90°, we have yet to have an official 90° or warmer day for 2023, with the area seeing 5 last year. While on the topic of heat, we were in a major heatwave on this date in 1936, it was the 6 out of 9 days in a row of 100° or warmer heat! We haven’t had a day with a high of 100° or hotter in nearly 12 years!