Tuesday thunderstorms update

After Sunday and some isolated Monday sprinkles, our next rain chance is not far away; Tuesday afternoon and evening, a quick line of thunderstorms will race through the area.

With clear skies earlier in the day and warming at the surface, this will allow us to build energy for potential strong to severe storms. We have been placed under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with a slight risk (2/5) off to our southwest. The later these storms hit our area, the less likely it will be we get any severe storms.

As it is, odds are… literally marginally higher… for severe weather than what we have Sunday night (basically not at all). Rainfall totals are still a little all over the place, but are likely to be light due to how quickly this line of storms will be in and out.