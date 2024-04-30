Tuesday storms update

We are still in line for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms, but all threats remain larger to our south. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches have been added for our area. Most of us are under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.

If we end up getting strong to severe storms, hail and high winds would be the primary threats. The location would most likely be around or west of I-35 in northern Iowa, but it will depend on how quickly storms weaken as they move east. By the time they reach Highway 52 (let alone the Mississippi River) they are expected to be declining in strength.

Storms will be out of our area by midnight, and skies will clear up quickly heading into Wednesday. The rain cooled air from storms and the clearing behind the storms will cool us off overnight.