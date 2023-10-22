Tuesday storms & more showers

The rain continues this week in what could be the wettest period we have had since right around Mother’s Day.

Following some early showers on Monday followed by a really warm afternoon where skies clear up, more rain arrives later in the week. Tuesday afternoon and evening is our best chance for thunderstorms, with the evening being the most likely timeframe currently. These storms could be strong or even severe, with hail being the primary threat. Storms will be too elevated for a tornado threat to be serious.

Wednesday and Thursday bring more showers, although they should be weaker than what we get on Tuesday. After a cold front comes through late Thursday or super early Friday, we will not see any 60s or 70s for the forseable future.