Tuesday morning thundershowers

Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday morning. A few showers could occur very late Monday, but Tuesday is when the bulk of the rain takes place. The earlier you head into work, the more likely you will be to drive through rain.

Rainfall totals are not expected to reach the highs we hit these past couple rounds due to how quick the line of rain is expected to move through, but some communities out by I-35 could still get over half an inch of rain depending on how much the line is still holding together.

No severe weather is expected in our area. The timing is not favorable overnight and the greatest energy for thunderstorms will stay well south of us in communities that have experienced more severe weather than us so far this Spring.