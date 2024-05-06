Tuesday afternoon: Isolated thunderstorms

After the morning storms exit our area, we will get a break for us to build some energy for isolated thunderstorms to develop Tuesday afternoon. The timeframe for these storms is 3-8 PM. There is a non-zero, but still very low, chance for severe weather out east of Highway 52. Hail and high wind would be the primary “threats”, but storms are more likely to be strong or severe to our south and east.

These storms will be capable of producing occasional downpours, adding more rain on top of what is expected during the morning commute. These storms are most likely in Olmsted and Fillmore Counties. If you live out near I-35, your chances for rain later in the day Tuesday are lower (but not zero).