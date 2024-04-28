Tuesday afternoon/evening T-Storms

After this round of storms this weekend, our next round of storms arrives later in the day Tuesday. These storms will be in and out pretty fast. We are expected to have some clearing earlier in the day, allowing us to build some energy (unlike the past couple rounds, where we had too much rain earlier in the day).

If these storms arrive during the afternoon, we could be looking at a low chance for strong to severe storms. Once we have a better idea on timing, we should know the risk for severe weather. If storms wait until after dark to arrive, our chances for strong to severe storms will be lower.