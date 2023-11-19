Travel Scene Pre-Thanksgiving

Locally, travel will not be an issue. Any rain or snow we manage to get will not be enough to impact us locally.

Down south and on the east coast is where more rain and snow are expected in the forecast. On Monday, severe thunderstorms are possible down in the deep south from eastern Texas through western Alabama. All threats are possible, but strong winds are the biggest of them. Rain moves further east as the week goes along, and snow becomes possible over New England.