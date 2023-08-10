Tracking Thursday’s Outdoor Events
Our Thursday is trending warm & humid once again for all of our outside events, some of which are the final ones of the year. Highs will be in the lower 80s, but will feel like the upper 80s after factoring in the humidity. That includes Thursdays Downtown in Rochester & Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea. A stray shower or thunderstorm is expected throughout the late-morning, mid-day, & early afternoon. Something to keep in mind out at the third day of the Mower County Fair!