Tracking Friday Evening’s Storms
Round two of two for Friday’s storm potential remains on track for the evening, mainly between 6-10 PM. While the storms won’t be as widespread in coverage as the morning round was, the evening storms have the better potential for a few strong to severe storms, with damaging wind & large hail the primary concerns. Pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning will accompany Friday evening’s storms as well. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest information on this evening’s storms as they rumble through.