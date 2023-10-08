Thursday & Friday rain

Ever since several of us got 3-5″ of rain a couple weekends ago, we have dried up again. While 3-5″ is unlikely for now in this next wave of showers, this is the best chance for rain we have had since we got the heavy rainfall.

Showers arrive Thursday. They stick around into Friday. On the back side of the system, light rainfall looks to be possible early Saturday too. Severe weather is not expected for us as the warm front will never impede our area. This will keep us from getting the most unstable air. It would also keep us from getting what could end up being the heaviest downpours, thus making it more difficult for us to get 3-5″ this time around.

We’re still a few days away from this round of showers though, so things could change by then. It is important to get it on your radar now though before it shows up on our radar later.