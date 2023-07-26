Thursday: Eventful in More Ways than One

We will be very hot with highs in the mid to upper-90s Thursday. It will be the hottest day of the year so far. If we fail to hit 90°F in Rochester on Wednesday, then Thursday will be the day we hit the mark for the first time this year.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties. It kicks off at noon and lasts until the evening hours. Heat Index values are expected to get into the triple digits at times. With this being the hottest day of the year and so many events going on, an Alert Day has been added during the window of when the Heat Advisory is in place.

After the heat dwindles down, storms will become possible again. Odds are better north of the Minnesota/Iowa border. We have a marginal risk for severe weather, but timing is not great and energy will be depleting by the time they develop around our area. If they become strong or severe, it would be due to strong winds or large hail.