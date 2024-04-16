Thunderstorms taper off Tuesday night, cooler air and showers Wednesday-Thursday

Strong to severe storms remain possible through Tuesday evening. All of the latest watches, warnings, and advisories are on the top of your screen right now. The risk of severe weather decreases late this evening, although showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

A gusty wind out of the west-northwest will cool things down Wednesday. The warmest temperatures of the day will be in the early morning and will hover in the low to mid-50s through the day Wednesday.

Another fast-moving system will slide through the region Thursday, bringing more showers, mainly just Thursday morning from before sunrise to late morning. Thursday’s front will also bring more cool air with it, keeping highs in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees from Friday through Saturday. Despite a cool start to the weekend, highs will make their way back to the mid-50s with sunshine Sunday, to mid-60s Tuesday of next week.