Thundershowers on Sunday

May continues to bring rain chances locally. Showers are set to arrive overnight and continue through the rest of the morning. By about 2-3 PM Sunday, rain chances are lower or done for the day outright.

Rainfall totals are all over the place with this round, with around half an inch for communities out east and less rainfall towards I-35 (mainly north of the border).

There is also a shot we could get some additional development later in the morning or the rain that arrives overnight could still contain heavy downpours. If either ends up being true, then we could see half an inch of rainfall plus more widespread, and potential for over an inch of rainfall could arise toward the Mississippi River.

Severe weather is not expected locally, but any storms containing downpours could still feature a few strong wind gusts or small hail. Either way, we are not expecting nearly the impacts Sunday morning that we had Tuesday night.

The rain will also impact temperatures on Sunday; low to mid-60s are forecasted for highs.