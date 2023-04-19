The Soggy Stretch Has Started

We are trading in the sunglasses for the umbrellas today, as a pretty soggy stretch of weather will stay put for the next 48 hours.

The first round to showers & t-storms will continue to move out by the late-morning, with a brief mid-day lull in the rain. Another wave of t-storms will rumble through later this afternoon & evening, lasting into the overnight. A few of the evening storms could be strong, however the overall the better threat for severe storms will miss to the south. A storm or two locally may yield hail & a strong wind gust now and then. The soaking rain will wrap up Thursday afternoon, with the two-day rainfall total in the 1-2″ range throughout the Weather First Area’s rain gauges.

Friday will be starting out pretty quiet, with a few wrap-around rain & snow showers expected the second half of Friday. Snowfall accumulation is not expected with this round, just a cool-down from the 50s Wednesday, to the lower 40s Friday for highs. Temperatures will be rebounding for the weekend, with quiet weather expected both days.