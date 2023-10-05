The first cool stretch of fall is just ahead
It’s looking like we might avoid frost for most of southeast MN and northeast IA, but it’s going to be close. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-30s this coming Sunday morning, and upper-30s Saturday and Monday morning. Along with chilly mornings, daytime highs will stay around 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday before returning to nearly 60 Sunday afternoon. Next week’s temperatures will level out, but for now we get to enjoy a few chilly fall days!