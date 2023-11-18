The end of the mild stretch

Sunday is the final day we are looking to see 50s for awhile. It will be clear early, but more clouds will come in as the day goes along. As the work week goes along, we will be getting colder and colder. By Thanksgiving, we are struggling to get to even the freezing point.

Rain and snow chances are slim once again this upcoming week. Outside of a few rain showers that could sneak into our area Monday and continue into Tuesday morning, we are looking dry.

After Thanksgiving, temperatures are looking to get even colder outside with little hope for more mild weather anytime soon.