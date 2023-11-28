The coldest of cold is over for now

The sub-zero wind chills and single digit air temperatures are a thing of the past. In fact, Wednesday morning temperatures are slated to be warmer than highs were on Monday despite clearing skies.

Speaking of clearing, clouds will clear up overnight, and we are in line for a beautiful Wednesday where highs are in the 40s. We will hover anywhere from the mid-30s to low-40s the rest of the week.

Rain and snow continue to stay out of our area the rest of this week. Our next chance for either is a rain/snow mix over the weekend. It is too early to tell exactly how much rain or snow we will get, but it should not have a significant impact on weekend travel as of now. Stay tuned for updates.