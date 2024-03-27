Temperatures trending upward as the week ends

Cold air will linger through Wednesday before temperatures moderate heading into the final stretch of the week.

Mild air will begin to nudge into the area on Thursday, however it’ll still be pleasantly cool under a sunny sky with high temperatures near 40°.

Temperatures will climb even further into the low-to-mid 50s on Friday.

Temperatures will take a bit of a hit heading into the weekend, but overall they will be near or slightly above average in the mid-to-upper 40s. Expect 40s to carry over into next week with 50s likely toward next week’s second half.