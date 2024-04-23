Temperatures trending near-to-above average heading into May

Temperatures will be bouncing around over the next several days between the 50s and 60s, which is near average, thanks to a few weather systems that will bring clouds and chances for rain.

The extended temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has a higher probability of above average temperatures in the 8 to 14 day timeframe from the end of April into the first few days of May.

An upper level ridge will setup across the central part of the county with warm Pacific air surging in leading to the probability of above average temperatures. The average temperature over this period ranges from 62° to 64°.