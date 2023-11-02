Temperatures close to average through the weekend

Temperatures will continue to inch up getting close to average for early November as we head through the upcoming weekend.

The cold air that has been locked in over the last several days will retreat north back into Canada as the jet stream becomes more zonal (west-to-east) allowing for some mild, Pacific air to filter in.

As a result, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for Friday and generally in the 40s into early next week before cooling off a touch into the 30s by the middle of the week as Canadian air will start to nudge back in.