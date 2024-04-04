Sunshine, and gradually milder through Saturday

The same storm system that brought wind, rain and snow the last couple days is finally moving farther to the east and losing its grip on the region. While clouds were slow to depart Thursday, skies will be clearing Thursday night. Sunshine and comfortably cool conditions are ahead for Friday.

We can enjoy a couple, sunny days from Friday through Saturday. Highs will make their way back to the lower 50s Friday afternoon and reach the mid-50s Saturday. Along with a mostly sunny sky, the wind will remain light Thursday night through Friday before it gets a bit breezy Saturday. The wind won’t be nearly as strong Saturday as it was Wednesday, it will just be gusty at times.

A storm system pushes into the region Sunday, bringing with it some more rainfall. Rain and clouds will drop temperatures back into the 40s for highs Sunday afternoon. Rain is likely Sunday, and there will still be a few showers around the area Monday. That’s not good news for viewing the eclipse here in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Monday afternoon, although it looks like there is still a slim chance we may see some breaks in the clouds.

Next week’s temperatures will be running milder, and highs will make their way back up to around 60° through much of the week.