Sunny, warm weekend on tap followed by a good chance of soaking rain Tuesday

We’re back to a mostly sunny sky and comfortably mild temperatures to wrap up the week. The weekend is going to be even warmer, starting out gusty on Saturday before the wind backs off Sunday. Temperatures are getting a nice boost this weekend thanks to a shift in the wind and a ridge of high pressure which will bring highs into the 70s from Saturday through Monday.

Winds will start to strengthen again Monday and highs will return to the mid to upper 70s for a warm start to the week. A storm system will be getting closer to us Monday and clouds will begin to increase late in the day Monday. There is a chance of rain as early as Monday night to Tuesday morning. Rain is looking to be likely for a majority of the day Tuesday, and a few thunderstorms look probable as well. This looks to be our first opportunity this spring for some good rumbles of thunder and the downpours that go with them.

The rest of next week will be getting gradually cooler. Highs will drop back to the 60s with rain Tuesday, and the lower 60s behind the storm system Wednesday. Showers will linger through Wednesday morning and a few, isolated showers are possible Thursday. Highs will stay in the lower 50s Thursday and may stay in the 40s on Friday for a short-lived spell of cooler weather.