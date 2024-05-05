Sunny Sunday, rain returns yet again soon

We have been really making up for our drought conditions over the past couple weeks. After mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to finish out Sunday, we will have a few more clouds overall on Monday. Although, we will still have blue skies. Temperatures are warm again, with low to mid-70s.

Rain arrives not too long after. A line of thunderstorms will pace through late Monday through early Tuesday. At times, it will be pouring. These storms will not be severe locally. More rain is forecasted later in the day Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Heading into next weekend, we will enter a dry spell. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the majority of the next week plus. The only exception will be a cooler day Thursday due to rain-cooled air.