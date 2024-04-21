Sunny Sunday, not a ton of sunshine afterwards

The rest of Sunday will be fairly quiet. We do have an elevated fire risk thanks to low humidity and a northwesterly breeze. Both the sunshine and elevated fire risks will be less common this week.

Clouds will move in throughout the day Monday, leading up to an isolated rain chance later in the day. Not all of us are expected to get rain though, and those who do will get very light rain. Our best rain chance remains on Friday. A cold front will move through, cooling us through Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s for everyone on Monday despite the extra cloud cover. Outside of Wednesday (ironically the only other sunny day on the level of Sunday), the rest of the week features highs mostly in the low to mid-60s.