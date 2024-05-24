Sunny start to Memorial Day weekend, rain returns Sunday morning

After a nice dose of rain Friday morning, we’re catching a break from rain and can enjoy a quiet start to Memorial Day weekend. It’s a short break in our active weather pattern, as rain makes a return Saturday night and will last through much of Sunday.

With that said, Sunday’s rain may wrap up late in the afternoon aside from a slight chance of isolated showers Sunday evening.

Friday’s thunderstorms formed along a cold front that has delivered cooler air. Highs will remain in the low 70s Saturday afternoon, and will struggle to reach the lower 60s on Sunday thanks to clouds and rain.

There is a chance of afternoon to early evening thunderstorms on Memorial Day, but Monday is not shaping up to be a rain-out.

Next week starts off cool with temperatures running below average for late May. Through the week, temperatures will slowly climb back to the 70s by Thursday afternoon. The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns late in the week with a good chance of unsettled weather on Friday.