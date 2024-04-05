Sunny Saturday, rain returns Sunday and lingers through Monday

We’ve caught a nice, quiet spell in the weather before another system brings the likelihood of rain on Sunday. Skies will remain clear into Saturday morning. Some thin clouds will drift through the region Saturday, mainly during the morning, but overall it’s going to be a bright, mild start to the weekend. Temperatures are going to reach the mid-50s Saturday afternoon and the breeze will kick up out of the southeast.

Another storm system is going to bring rain for Sunday. Rain is likely Sunday, although there will be the occasional break from showers. This storm system is generally harmless, and at times there could be a light mix of sleet mixed with the rain, especially early in the day. It’s possible there could be a slick spot on the roads from time to time, although generally, conditions will be in decent shape for travelers.

Occasional showers and cloud cover are likely Monday as well. This wave of low pressure, somewhat like the last one, will be slow to depart the area. The chance of a clear sky for viewing the solar eclipse is very low for us here in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There is a slight chance of a couple breaks in the clouds, but nothing worth placing bets on early Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild Monday, despite the rain, and will remain seasonable through next week.