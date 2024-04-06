Sunny Saturday night, showers arrive soon after

Take advantage of the sunshine while we have it because clouds will be moving in quickly overnight. By Sunday morning, most of us will see a little rain at least. Rain chances are on and off throughout the day Sunday and early Monday as well, but it’s the first half of the day Sunday and very late Sunday (after sunset) where our chances are at our greatest.

With this system moving rather slowly, it will help us with drought relief, but it will also lower our chances of seeing the solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

A couple showers could also linger into Tuesday as well, but the bulk of the activity happens before anyone heads into work Monday morning. Temperatures, for highs, will drop back into the 40s on Sunday thanks to rain-cooled air. We’re back in the 50s and even 60s the rest of the forecast. No significant impacts or severe weather are expected in our area.