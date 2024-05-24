Sunny, quiet start to holiday weekend with rain returning toward its second half

The Memorial Day weekend will get off to a quiet and sunny start before clouds build with rain likely on Sunday and additional rain chances on Memorial Day Monday itself.

Clouds will clear late Friday as an area of high pressure brings in drier air with sunshine expected for about the first half of Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the low-70s.

A system will pass through on Sunday leading to showers and few thunderstorms developing around daybreak on Sunday. Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be around through the majority of the day before ending by late afternoon and evening. The clouds and rain will temperatures running cool with highs expected to be in the low-60s. It’s possible some places don’t get out of the 50s.

Another passing system will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Memorial Day Monday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.