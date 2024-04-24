Sunny, quiet and pleasant Wednesday

High pressure building in from the north will lead to a sunny, quiet and overall pleasant Wednesday.

Sunshine is expected through the day with some clouds arriving Wednesday night. The wind will also be much lighter than previous days and generally stay under 10 mph.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above average with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds that arrive on Wednesday night will keep temperatures from becoming as chilly as they were early Wednesday morning with lows dropping into the mid-30s by Thursday morning.