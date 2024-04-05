Sunny, pleasant start to weekend with rain likely Sunday

The week will end much different than it started with sunshine and pleasant temperatures which will carry over into the start of the weekend.

High pressure overhead will lead to the quiet weather on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures both days will range from the low 50s to the upper 50s.

The wind will begin to kick up on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph at times and remain elevated through Sunday when gusts may approach 35 mph.

A storm system will arrive by daybreak Sunday leading to rain developing. Rain will become more scattered throughout the day. It’ll be a cooler day with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The storm will be close by heading into Eclipse Day on Monday with lingering clouds and a few showers possible leading to low chances of viewing the event.