Sunday starts cold, ends much warmer

We have had a couple cooler mornings recently, and Sunday morning will be no exception to this. A Freeze Warning runs midnight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Thanks to mostly clear skies, temperatures will warm up fast. Highs will top out in the upper-50s and low-60s. If you have outdoor activities, make sure to get them done Sunday afternoon because rain returns to the forecast for the majority of the rest of the week.