Sunday showers far from done

Round one of rain this morning and early afternoon has brought much needed drought relief to us. Although we are not done yet.

While we get a break with only isolated showers the rest of the afternoon, more showers are set to move through around sunset and directly after. By the Monday morning commute, the rain is wrapped up outside of a few isolated showers. That is about as high as our rain chances get on Monday. A quick dash of rain could also add even more rainfall Monday night, but don’t get too excited if you need the rainfall.

Clouds are mostly expected to hold the next couple days, meaning that you will likely have to drive much further south and east of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa if you want to have a chance to see the Solar Eclipse Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are back in the mid-50s on Monday. By the second half of the work week, we are at or near 60° and even looking at 70s by next weekend. Isolated showers are also possible on Thursday with our next system passing through (after the one currently passing through) early next week.