Sunday showers, cooler temperatures, but feels like Summer by the end of next week

If you have been sick and tired of all the rain over the past month, hopefully you took advantage of a beautiful day on Saturday. More rain arrives Sunday morning around sunrise and continues through the early afternoon. Severe weather is not expected locally. A few storms could get strong down towards Des Moines, but a northern shift of the system would be needed for us to have the same impacts. Rainfall totals are all over the place with this one, but around a half an inch or so with potential for more is what we are trending to get.

After some clearing later in the day Sunday, another round of rain passes through Monday. This time, it is some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected here either.

Finally, we have a few isolated thunderstorms possible on Tuesday in what is otherwise trending to be a nice day outside. If you have any outdoor activities you want to do next week, late Tuesday through Thursday is the best stretch for just that.

Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s due to rain-cooled air. After that, it is a slow warmup of a few degrees each day before we are back in the mid to upper-70s by the middle to end of next week.