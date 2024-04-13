Sunday: A little cooler & less windy

Saturday was the warmest day of the year, where highs topped out in the low to mid-80s across all communities.

On Sunday, it will not be quite as warm, but it will still feel like Summer. Highs top out in the mid-70s for most of our area, with a few communities in northern Iowa topping out in the upper-70s and possibly even low-80s.

Winds will be lighter and shift out of the north. This is what will keep us from hitting the highs of Saturday. Otherwise, it will be another sunny day. Thanks to the lighter winds and cooler temps (along with lower humidity) the fire risk will be lower Sunday than it was on Saturday.