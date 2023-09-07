Stubborn Clouds & Another Fall Feel Today

We are tracking the stubborn clouds, especially early on our Thursday, keeping our temps down once again. Look for a few areas of fog, and mist as well, as we go into the midday hours. Even though the north wind won’t be as strong, the cloud cover will once again limit how warm we get today, with highs on either side of 70° expected.

Clear skies tonight will drop temperatures even more, down to the middle 40s & lower 50s by the time Friday morning rolls around. A fall-like Friday is expected, but a beautiful one, with highs back in the lower to middle 70s.

The weekend will warm up a little to near 80, possibly there for some, with more humidity Saturday. This is ahead of our next rain chance on Sunday, in the form of on & off showers. The clouds and rain once again will cool us down to the lower 70s by the start of next week. Some of us may not even reach 70° for a high Tuesday, with a little more rain expected the following Wednesday.