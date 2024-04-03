Strong winds, snow showers continue Wednesday

Snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day on Wednesday leading to some minor additional accumulations.

The storm system responsible for the wintry weather over the last couple of days will continue to pull further away from the area with snow showers winding down by evening. Some rain may mix in at times.

Additional accumulations under one inch are possible and will mainly be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. However, any heavier snow bands that develop, similar to Monday and Tuesday, roads may become slushy and slick for a time.

The wind will also ramp up with gusts up to 45 mph at times which will lead to some blowing snow and reduced visibility especially in open and rural areas. Use caution if traveling. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Weather First area until 10:00 PM.

High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.