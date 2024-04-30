Strong storms possible Tuesday night

Tonight is the night where we could have our first severe thunderstorm warnings of 2024. Hail and high winds are the top threats, but a tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The greatest risk for severe weather is further south towards Des Moines and southern Iowa. However, we are not completely out of the woods locally. The most likely area for severe weather would be around I-35 and west. The timing is 6-10 PM, and storms will be out of the area completely by midnight.

We clear up heading into Wednesday before more clouds arrive closer to sunset. Temperatures are cooler in the mid to low-60s on Wednesday and we remain in the 60s the rest of this week for highs.

Another chance for storms exists on Thursday. Our whole area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. This system is a slow-mover, and could deliver some serious rainfall to our area, but there is still uncertainty on how much rainfall.

More rain chances exists on Saturday and in the middle of next week as well. Tuesday will be the warmest we get for about another week.