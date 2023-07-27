Strong Storms Possible Thu & Fri
As our temperatures soar well into the 90s both Thursday & likely again Friday, this will create a very unstable atmosphere, filled with energy. A few storms look to fire up both Thursday and again Friday, with the possibility of severe weather both days as well. Thursday’s storm chance favors locations along & north of I-90 from 6-10 PM for storms with damaging wind & large hail. Friday’s storm chance will favor locations along & south of I-90, tis time from 2-7 PM, with wind & hail the main threats once again. The heat, especially Thursday, could hinder the storm development locally, as a very strong atmospheric cap builds in overhead. However, still be weather aware, as any storms that do fire-up, will be strong, with very heavy rain & frequent lightning as well, the result of our high humidity.