Stormy end to the week with additional rain chances late weekend

The week will end with showers and thunderstorms with additional chances for rain for the second half of the holiday weekend.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will track across the area Friday morning. A strong storm is certainly possible especially across portions of north Iowa. Strong wind gusts would be the main threat along with heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by late morning with a few more possible by early-to-mid afternoon. A stronger storm with gusty wind and hail is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Clouds clear Friday night setting up sunshine to start Saturday before clouds build during the afternoon and evening ahead of the next storm system which will arrive on Sunday morning with occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm on and off through the day before winding down later in the afternoon and evening.

Another system will bring the chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening on Memorial Day Monday.