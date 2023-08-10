Storms Rumble Through Friday

Needed rain continues to look a little more promising for Friday, in two waves. One in the early morning, the second during the afternoon & evening. There is the potential for a few strong, possibly severe storms with each wave for Friday. The early morning round will see the better opportunity for stronger storms out west, with wind & hail the primary threats. If we can achieve enough clearing from the morning round, allowing for our atmosphere to become a little more unsettled for the rest of the day, a few of the late-afternoon & evening storms have the potential to be strong/severe as well. Once again, wind & hail are the primary threats, with pockets of heavy rain at times. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecasts & information on these storm chances over the next couple of days!