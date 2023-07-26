Storms Clear, Heat & Humidity Return Wednesday
A few storms will linger through the morning hours on Wednesday, but look to clear out by the mid-day timeframe. Highs are heading back into the lower 90s, with very high humidity. That’s going to make it feel a bit miserable around town, putting our feel-like temperatures near 100°. Please be sure to stay cool & hydrated if you are heading out to any of the county fairs, if you have to work outside, or if you are lounging out by the pool. The UV Index is running very high today as well, so be sure to wear sunscreen!